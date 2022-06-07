A few thunderstorms into Tuesday night before a nice day comes our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A very nice morning gave way to scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon as highs were very pleasant in the 70s.

While the majority of showers and thunderstorms take place early in the night, we can’t rule out a few more thundershowers later in the night as well with lows in the mid 50s.

Any thunderstorms that form between 5 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday could have a chance of producing some hail.

After the chance of an early morning lingering showers, we’ll be going back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with very nice highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be seeing yet another chance of thunderstorms move onto the scene on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Those rain chances should be moving out Thursday night with just a small chance of a lingering shower into Friday morning with highs on Friday in the mid 70s.

Then a little heat will finally return to the region over the weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday with mainly partly cloudy skies.

