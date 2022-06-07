Advertisement

A few thunderstorms into Tuesday night before a nice day comes our way

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A very nice morning gave way to scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon as highs were very pleasant in the 70s.

While the majority of showers and thunderstorms take place early in the night, we can’t rule out a few more thundershowers later in the night as well with lows in the mid 50s.

Any thunderstorms that form between 5 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday could have a chance of producing some hail.

After the chance of an early morning lingering showers, we’ll be going back to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with very nice highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be seeing yet another chance of thunderstorms move onto the scene on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Those rain chances should be moving out Thursday night with just a small chance of a lingering shower into Friday morning with highs on Friday in the mid 70s.

Then a little heat will finally return to the region over the weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday with mainly partly cloudy skies.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Sioux City resident dies in Plymouth County crash
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
Korean War veteran from Iowa reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine is following us into the afternoon with more cloud cover on the way by late...
Storm chances return to Siouxland this afternoon
Late day severe storms possible in Siouxland Tuesday
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Forecast
Throughout the day today expect more clouds than sunshine overhead, and temperatures into the...
Late day severe storms possible in Siouxland Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook
More storm chances tomorrow