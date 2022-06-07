Advertisement

Girls Inc. of Sioux City holds Harry Potter Coloring Contest

Entries in Girls Inc's Harry Potter Coloring Contest
Entries in Girls Inc's Harry Potter Coloring Contest(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The girls at Girls Inc. of Sioux City showed off their coloring skills Tuesday in a Harry Potter-themed art contest.

Over 120 girls from six different age groups participated in the contest.

The idea spawned from a donation from Central Bank and CNOS, who gifted Girls Inc. with multiple tickets to this Saturday’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In Concert performance at the Tyson Events Center. The performance is put on by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, who are excited to give Harry Potter fans a new perspective on the iconic story.

“You get to experience not only the film that you’re familiar with but a very special layer to the entire event of actually being able to see the music presented live and in person,” said Ryan Haskins, director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. “We don’t really realize all the time of how important music is to film, and to be able to sit there and watch it being created in real-time is really a magical experience.”

Haskins and Girls Inc. employees served as the judges for the event, picking winners from each age group. Those winners were awarded tickets to the Saturday night show.

It was a tough decision for the judges.

“I am always impressed by the work of our girls, and never more so than today,” said Mandy Engel-Cartie, executive director of Girls Inc. of Sioux City. “It was really fun and amazing. It was tough! It was hard to judge. But as a group, we came together, made a decision, and it was based on the quality work of the girls.”

Tickets are still available for the performance and can be found on the Tyson Event Center’s webpage.

