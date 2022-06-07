Advertisement

Judge moves trial to Council Bluffs for Iowa teen charged in teacher’s death

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa.

Judge Shawn Showers on Monday ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 200 miles from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs. The trial is set to begin on Nov. 1.

Miller and his 17-year-old classmate Jeremy Goodale will be tried as adults. They face first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at the Fairfield High School.

The location of Goodale’s trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

