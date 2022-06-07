June 7 primary election voting begins

(KTIV) - Siouxlanders are heading to the polls to cast votes in today’s primary elections. These votes will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles in this upcoming General Election, which will play into control of Congress.

The two states having primaries today are Iowa and South Dakota. Each has closely watched races that include some long-time incumbents facing challenges from within their own parties.

If you live in Iowa, your polling location may have changed because of redistricting. But whether you live in Iowa or South Dakota you can verify where you need to vote by calling your local county auditor’s office. You can also go to each state’s secretary of state’s website to find the information online.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Iowa. They close at 7 p.m in South Dakota.

Below are several races KTIV will be covering throughout the day, as well as a link to our full election results page. Results will be updated throughout the night after the polls close. Be sure to check back here for the latest.

Iowa U.S. Senate (GOP)

Seven-term incumbent Sen. Charles Grassley is facing a primary challenge from Sioux City native Jim Carlin, a senator for the Iowa Senate.

Grassley, who’s 88 years old, has held the seat for 42 years and is seeking an eighth term in office.

Carlin has been representing Iowa Senate District 3, which oversees large portions of Woodbury and Plymouth Counties, since 2017. His current term is set to end in 2023.

Iowa U.S. Senate (Dem)

Three Democratic candidates are vying for the seat currently held by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley.

Competing in the race are retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken of Sioux City, former Congresswoman Abby Finkenhauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden.

Whoever wins this primary will advance to the November election to face the Republican candidate.

Iowa State Senate (GOP)

There are two contested races for seats in the Iowa Senate representing northwest Iowa.

There’s no incumbent in Senate District 3, but there are two Republican candidates: Lynn Evans of Aurelia, and Anthony LaBruna of Storm Lake.

In Senate District 5, incumbent Republican Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake is being challenged by Republican David Dow of Emmetsburg.

Iowa State House (GOP)

There are four contested races for seats in the state House in northwest Iowa.

In House District 4, Incumbent Republican Skyler Wheeler, who moved into District 4 after redistricting, is being challenged by Kendal Zylstra of Larchwood.

There is a three-way Republican primary in House District 5. Republican incumbent Dennis Bush of Cherokee is challenged by Zachary Dieken of Granville, and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley.

In House District 13, there are two Republicans running. Ken Carlson of Onawa and Mark Peters of Cleghorn.

Woodbury County Attorney (GOP)

After tonight, the ballot will be set in the race for Woodbury County Attorney.

On the ballot are two Republicans, Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis. Both serve as assistant Woodbury County attorneys. Fox and Loomis will face each other in the primary and determine which one will represent the GOP in the General Election.

Whoever moves on will go up against incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings, who’s running for his fifth term.

South Dakota Gubernatorial Race (GOP)

Incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a re-challenge for the Republican nomination. In today’s primary, she’ll be facing former State House Speaker Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls.

Noem, who is the first woman to be elected as South Dakota’s governor, assumed the office in 2019. She is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and represented the state’s at-large congressional district from 2011 to 2019. Before that, she served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2010.

Haugaard is a current member of the South Dakota House of Representatives. He’s served in the House since 2015 and represents District 10, which represents Minnehaha County. In 2018 he was nominated to serve as the speaker of the House.

Whoever wins the primary will face Democratic Candidate Jamie Smith in the General Election.

South Dakota U.S. Senate (GOP)

Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Thune faces two Republican primary challengers: Bruce Whalen of Pine Ridge and Mark Mowry of Spearfish.

Thune has been representing South Dakota in the U.S. Senate since 2005. He currently serves as the Senate minority whip and was the Senate majority whip from 2019 to 2021. In 2016, Thune won against Jay Williams in the general election with more than 71% of the vote.

Mowry was born in Valentine, Nebraska, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Black Hills University in 1981. His career experience includes working as a professional musician and educator.

Whalen’s professional experience includes working for the Oglala Sioux Tribe as the director of property and procurement. He served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1991 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Oglala Lakota College.

South Dakota U.S. House (GOP)

In the Republican primary for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Dusty Johnson is being challenged by State Rep. Taffy Hoard of Rapid City.

Johnson has been representing South Dakota’s at-large congressional district since 2019. The same year Noem assumed the governor’s office. He previously served on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission from 2005 to 2011.

Howard has been a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives since 2017. She serves District 33, which oversees Meade and Pennington Counties.

South Dakota State Legislature (GOP)

There are two contested primary races for seats in the South Dakota Legislature representing Siouxland. They’re both in District 16.

Republican voters will choose between two former state lawmakers in the District 16 Senate race: Jim Bolin, and Nancy Rasmussen. The top vote-getter will advance to November.

And in the District 16 House race, three Republican candidates are on the ballot: Kevin Jensen, Karla Lems, and Richard Vasgaard. In state house races, the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the general election.

