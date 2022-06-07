Late day severe storms possible in Siouxland Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday morning starts off cool and calm across the KTIV viewing area. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s for many Siouxlanders with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Throughout the day today expect more clouds than sunshine overhead, and temperatures into the upper 70s for our highs this afternoon. By late this afternoon into this evening storm chances return to the region, and some of these storms could turn severe. Rain amounts are looking to stay under a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Right now, a marginal risk for severe weather engulfs most of central and eastern Siouxland, and western Siouxland stands the better chance at seeing storms as they are in a slight risk for severe weather. The primary threats if storms develop will be strong and gusty winds and hail, although in western Siouxland we cannot rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Tonight, storms will track off to the southeast leaving us mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Wednesday welcomes more sunshine and more mild temperatures also.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast and the latest details on storm chances throughout the day today be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

