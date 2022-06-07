MercyOne forced to close clinic in Hartley, IA

HARTLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A family health clinic in O’Brien County, Iowa will be closing in the near future.

The clinic, MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine, is located off Highway 18 in the community of Hartley. MercyOne’s website says it provides multiple services including urgent care preventative care, and telehealth (virtual visits) appointments.

MercyOne says the decision to close the clinic was due to situations outside their control.

MercyOne has been dedicated to serving the Hartley community and had hoped to continue for years to come. Due to situations outside of our control, our lease at MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine is being terminated. This is an unexpected change, and it is not our decision to leave this community. We will begin transitioning patient care to MercyOne Primghar Family Medicine, which is 15 minutes away, on July 30. We would like to thank the community of Hartley for continuing to entrust us with your care. MercyOne’s commitment to care in our rural communities including Oakland, Lyons, Paullina, Sutherland and Primghar communities remains strong and there are no plans to close.

