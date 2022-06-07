Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

KVVU reports a neighbor helped a police lieutenant find the woman being attacked by the dog.

Police say the pit bull charged at the lieutenant who discharged his firearm.

“In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

According to police, another woman was also injured in the attack. Both women were taken to the hospital with several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames
A map shows the alley closures City Council approved for Firehouse Bar's Biker Weekend event
City Council votes to approve alley closures for Firehouse Bar’s Biker Weekend event

Latest News

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
MercyOne Wellness Center
MercyOne forced to close clinic in Hartley, IA
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes