Sioux City man pleads guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot

A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S....
A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rader has been charged with taking part in the insurrection that day.(Provided by U.S. District Court)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man, facing four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during last year’s January 6th attack, has pleaded guilty to one of those criminal counts.

Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. In exchange for the guilty plea, to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building,” the other charges were dropped.

Rader faces up to six months in jail plus probation of no more than five years.

Rader will be sentenced on September 9th in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

