Sioux City man pleads guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man, facing four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during last year’s January 6th attack, has pleaded guilty to one of those criminal counts.

Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. In exchange for the guilty plea, to one count of “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building,” the other charges were dropped.

Rader faces up to six months in jail plus probation of no more than five years.

Rader will be sentenced on September 9th in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.