Sioux City resident dies in Plymouth County crash

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KTIV) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 45-year-old Ermionhe Joswa, of Sioux City, died in a Plymouth County crash near the intersection of Highway 75 and C-70.

The crash report says a Honda Civic, which Joswa was a passenger in, was southbound on Hwy 75 when another vehicle hit it from behind. This caused the Civic to spin and end up in the highway’s median.

Twenty-two-year-old Uzael Abraham, the driver of the Civic, was sent to a local hospital, while Joswa was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old David Diaz, sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

