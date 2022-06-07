Advertisement

Storm chances return to Siouxland this afternoon

Plenty of sunshine is following us into the afternoon with more cloud cover on the way by late...
Plenty of sunshine is following us into the afternoon with more cloud cover on the way by late this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 70s for our highs today.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday morning started off cool and calm across the KTIV viewing area. Temperatures throughout the morning were in the upper 50s for many Siouxlanders with areas of patchy fog.

Plenty of sunshine is following us into the afternoon with more cloud cover on the way by late this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 70s for our highs today.

By late this afternoon into this evening storm chances return to the region, and some of these storms could turn severe. Rain amounts are looking to stay under a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Right now, a marginal risk for severe weather engulfs most of central and western Siouxland, and far southwestern Siouxland stands the better chance at seeing storms as they are in a slight risk for severe weather. The primary threats if storms develop will be strong and gusty winds and hail, although in southwestern Siouxland we cannot rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Tonight, storms will track off to the southeast leaving us mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Wednesday welcomes more sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast and the latest details on storm chances throughout the day today be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service
Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames
A map shows the alley closures City Council approved for Firehouse Bar's Biker Weekend event
City Council votes to approve alley closures for Firehouse Bar’s Biker Weekend event

Latest News

Late day severe storms possible in Siouxland Tuesday
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Forecast
Throughout the day today expect more clouds than sunshine overhead, and temperatures into the...
Late day severe storms possible in Siouxland Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook
More storm chances tomorrow
Gloomy start to the week in Siouxland
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Monday Forecast