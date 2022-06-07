Storm chances return to Siouxland this afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday morning started off cool and calm across the KTIV viewing area. Temperatures throughout the morning were in the upper 50s for many Siouxlanders with areas of patchy fog.

Plenty of sunshine is following us into the afternoon with more cloud cover on the way by late this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to get into the upper 70s for our highs today.

By late this afternoon into this evening storm chances return to the region, and some of these storms could turn severe. Rain amounts are looking to stay under a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Right now, a marginal risk for severe weather engulfs most of central and western Siouxland, and far southwestern Siouxland stands the better chance at seeing storms as they are in a slight risk for severe weather. The primary threats if storms develop will be strong and gusty winds and hail, although in southwestern Siouxland we cannot rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Tonight, storms will track off to the southeast leaving us mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Wednesday welcomes more sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s.

