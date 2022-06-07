Advertisement

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Derrick and Travis Steele
UPDATE: SCPD says missing boys have been found.
Sioux City resident dies in Plymouth County crash
Firefighters respond to a garage fire on South Pearl Street in Moville, Iowa
Garage in Moville, Iowa home deemed a ‘total loss’ after garage fire breaks out
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
Korean War veteran from Iowa reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Storm Team 4 Future Track
A few thunderstorms into Tuesday night before a nice day comes our way
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002