Around Siouxland: Norfolk Area Chamber Great American Comedy Festival

By KTIV Staff
Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - There’s going to be an event to make people laugh up a storm.

The Great American Comedy Festival is back in Norfolk to make people feel good and laugh again. There will be entertainment like comedians, music, and magicians.

The Norfolk Area Chamber Great American Comedy Festival begins Thursday June 16 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, Nebraska.

For more information, you can visit the Great American Comedy Festival website here, or visit their Facebook page here.

