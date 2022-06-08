Authorities looking for inmate convicted of robbery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa authorities are looking for an inmate who has not been heard from since June 7.

According to the Iowa Department of Correction, Richard Allan Martinez did not report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required Tuesday.

Martinez has been convicted of second-degree robbery and other charges in Crawford County. He is a 27-year-old white male, height 5′7″ and weighs 172 pounds.

Martinez was admitted to the work release facility on Dec. 17, 2021.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should contact local police.

