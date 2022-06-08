Advertisement

‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive

A father received a miracle after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a crash. (Source: KETV/Tesfaye Ailbe/Lincoln Police)
By Sarah Fili, KETV
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A father in Nebraska received the miracle of a lifetime after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a car crash.

Hannah Wadiso, 18, had just graduated high school May 28. The next day, she asked her dad Tesfaye Ailbe if she could go out with friends. He agreed, but his intuition told him something was off.

Ailbe even went out to look for his daughter and her friends, but he returned home when he couldn’t find them.

Hours later, Ailbe got the phone call that every parent fears. He was told Wadiso was in a bad car accident and in “bad shape.”

Ailbe rushed to the scene of the accident, only to be told by a police officer that his daughter was dead – killed by a car that rolled on top of her.

Ailbe said he fell to his knees, crying and praying. But two hours later, he received a miracle when he was told his daughter was actually still alive, but in critical condition at the hospital.

After days in the hospital, Wadiso opened her eyes. The crash crushed her pelvis, but doctors believe she will recover with time.

The family says they are not working at their jobs in order to care full-time for Wadiso and their other child, who has special needs. Still, they feel grateful to only be worrying about recovery and medical bills, instead of planning a funeral.

Two people were killed in the crash and 20 total people were hospitalized. Police identified the women who died as 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo.

“The other two didn’t get this chance, you are the lucky one,” Ailbe recalls telling his daughter. “God is good.”

According to a police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding at 90 miles per hour and tested positive for marijuana. He only has a learner’s permit and not a driver’s license.

The driver, identified as Kyvell Stark, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. He is being held in Lancaster Community Corrections on a $50,000 bond. He could face up to 46 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
Korean War veteran from Iowa reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
Police sirens
Single vehicle ATV accident in Plymouth County sends one to hospital
Seth Gatewood, top left, Christian Sidzyik, top middle, Darion Hanson, top right, Dylan Bolte,...
Investigation into catalytic converter thefts leads to 6 arrests in Stanton, NE

Latest News

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Ohio man arrested after eluding police, crashing into vehicle carrying 6-year-old
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
Terrence King is accused of killing a co-worker outside a McDonald's on Hampton in the City of...
McDonald’s employee in custody for allegedly killing co-worker, statement says