Harry Potter Camp in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Children, from ages of 7 to 16, have the opportunity to go to Hogwarts in Sioux City.

New Stage Players are holding a Harry Potter Camp from June 7 to 10 at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Children will be grouped into houses, get their own wand, and attend classes. A meal will also be held in the Great Hall.

Each registered child will get a ticket to attend the Sioux City Symphony’s Harry Potter Concert.

Parents can still register their children for the experience at either newstageplayers.com or at the door.

