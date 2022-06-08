Advertisement

Harry Potter Camp in Siouxland

Papers on dinning hall table
Papers on dinning hall table(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Children, from ages of 7 to 16, have the opportunity to go to Hogwarts in Sioux City.

New Stage Players are holding a Harry Potter Camp from June 7 to 10 at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Children will be grouped into houses, get their own wand, and attend classes. A meal will also be held in the Great Hall.

Each registered child will get a ticket to attend the Sioux City Symphony’s Harry Potter Concert.

Parents can still register their children for the experience at either newstageplayers.com or at the door.

