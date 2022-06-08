Investigation into catalytic converter thefts leads to 6 arrests in Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska say a string of catalytic converter thefts last weekend resulted in six people getting arrested.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says they searched a Stanton residence on Hickory Street and found methamphetamine, marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia. The search was initially done in connection to reports of catalytic converter thefts in Stanton, and gas being stolen by drilling into vehicles’ tanks.

The initial search resulted in five people being arrested on drug-related charges. The sheriff’s office says a sixth person was arrested sometime later after he was located and his vehicle was searched.

The suspects’ names and what they are charged with can be found below:

Seth Gatewood, 28, was arrested on charges of theft and criminal mischief for his alleged involvement in taking the stolen property. He also faces charges of obstructing a police officer and driving during suspension. Authorities allege Gatewood, who is homeless, had several items of evidence inside his vehicle.

Christian Sidzyik, 33, of Stanton was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Darion Hanson, 29, of Stanton was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Natasha Vanness-Hauf, 25, of Stanton was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Bolte, 29, of Stanton was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Dewitt, 43, who is listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

All six suspects have been booked by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and are set to appear in court this July.

