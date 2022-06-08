Iowa June primary election reaches second-highest voter turnout

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

That’s the second-highest turnout in Iowa since 1994.

Additionally, Pate’s office said 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second-highest total for a primary in state history.

“I think it went fantastic,” Secretary Pate said. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Pate’s office said the unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats.

