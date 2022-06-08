Advertisement

Man gets 59 years for attempted kidnapping of teen he was prostituting, DA says

Ricky Stevenson, 29, was sentenced to 59 years in prison.
Ricky Stevenson, 29, was sentenced to 59 years in prison.(Collin County District Attorney's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
MCKINNEY, Texas (Gray News) – A man was sentenced to 59 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, officials said.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 29-year-old Ricky Stevenson took the teen to a nail salon in January 2021. After paying for their services and leaving the salon, Stevenson was seen punching the girl so hard that she fell to the ground.

Captured by surveillance cameras, Stevenson then grabbed her, dragged her by her hair and clothes, and threw her in his car.

The district attorney said the girl was able to stumble out of the car in an attempt to run away. Stevenson then grabbed her by the hair a second time and tried to throw her back in the car, but she was able to escape and run to the safety of eyewitnesses.

Upon investigation, the Plano Police Department revealed that the girl had been prostituted by Stevenson beginning at age 16, and she was 17 at the time of the 2021 assault.

A jury found Stevenson guilty, and he was sentenced to 59 years in prison. Detectives testified that they identified at least two other women that Stevenson had been prostituting, one of whom he also physically assaulted.

The jury was also presented with evidence from Stevenson’s social media pages in which he boasted about being a pimp and controlling women.

Stevenson had two prior felony convictions for assault.

