Pleasant conditions return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After several rain filled days in the KTIV viewing area, Wednesday we welcome sunshine and mild temperatures back to the region. Throughout the morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s to start the day with partly cloudy skies overhead and a few isolated showers possible especially in northern Siouxland.

As we make our way throughout the day today expect mostly sunny skies overhead and a light northwestern wind between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Highs today will stay slightly below average in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies build back into the region with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday more showers and even a few thunderstorms will return to the region by late in the afternoon.

