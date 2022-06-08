S.C. East, SB-L baseball/softball earn conference DH sweeps
SB
S.C. East 12 CBTJ 5 F
S.C. East 9 CBTJ 1 F
Woodbury Central 15 OABCIG 2 F
Harris-Lake Park 1 George-Little Rock 11 F
Bishop Heelan 16 Le Mars 4 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11 S.C. North 1 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 S.C. North 1 F/5
Unity Christian 13 Trinity Christian 6 F
MVAOCOU 2 West Monona 7 F
Manson-NW Webster 12 Cherokee 7 F
Bishop Heelan 4 Le Mars 0 F
BB
Manson-NW Webster 2 Cherokee 13 F
MOC-FV 6 Spirit Lake 8 F
CBTJ 0 S.C. East 10 F
Bishop Heelan 4 Le Mars 0 F
Woodbury Central 9 OABCIG 7 F/8
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 15 S.C. North 1 F
Denison-Schleswig 0 Lewis Central 15 F
Lawton-Bronson 0 Hinton 15 F
Bishop Heelan 16 Le Mars 5 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 S.C. North 2 F
CBTJ 3 S.C. East 12 F
MMCRU 0 Kingsley-Pierson 16 F
