S.C. East, SB-L baseball/softball earn conference DH sweeps

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

S.C. East 12 CBTJ 5 F

S.C. East 9 CBTJ 1 F

Woodbury Central 15 OABCIG 2 F

Harris-Lake Park 1 George-Little Rock 11 F

Bishop Heelan 16 Le Mars 4 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11 S.C. North 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 S.C. North 1 F/5

Unity Christian 13 Trinity Christian 6 F

MVAOCOU 2 West Monona 7 F

Manson-NW Webster 12 Cherokee 7 F

Bishop Heelan 4 Le Mars 0 F

BB

Manson-NW Webster 2 Cherokee 13 F

MOC-FV 6 Spirit Lake 8 F

CBTJ 0 S.C. East 10 F

Bishop Heelan 4 Le Mars 0 F

Woodbury Central 9 OABCIG 7 F/8

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 15 S.C. North 1 F

Denison-Schleswig 0 Lewis Central 15 F

Lawton-Bronson 0 Hinton 15 F

Bishop Heelan 16 Le Mars 5 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 S.C. North 2 F

CBTJ 3 S.C. East 12 F

MMCRU 0 Kingsley-Pierson 16 F

