Thunderstorms in store for tomorrow’s forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today turned out to be a beautiful day across Siouxland with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight these fair conditions continue with lows reaching the lower 50s and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the overnight hours.

Tomorrow sees possible showers in the morning with highs in the mid 70s and by mid afternoon we have another chance for showers and slight possibility for an isolated thunderstorm.

Showers continue into Thursday night as well as the possibility for a thunderstorm with lows rounding off in the upper 50s.

The chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm follow us into Friday morning and will likely end before 1 pm, highs will reach the mid 70s.

By Friday night showers move out of the area but leave mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.

A gradual warm-up starts off on your Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night we see partly cloudy skies and lows rounding off in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies greet us on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s, and by Sunday evening clouds roll into the area and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight with lows in the upper 60s.

By Monday clears things out with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s, and into the early evening heat index values could reach the upper 90s.

We’ll betaking a closer look at your most up to date forecast on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.