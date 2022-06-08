Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approves paramedic wage increase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wages of Woodbury County paramedics are increasing, and a new ordinance is approved relating to the Assessment of Wind Energy Conservation Property.

These were some of the issues addressed at Tuesday night’s Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Chairman Keith Radig suggested increasing hourly wages for Woodbury County paramedics by $1.50 per hour. The action was proposed after meeting with paramedics and seeing Woodbury County is short paramedics, and not getting enough qualified applicants. The county is also paying about $1,300 more than what the budget allows in overtime wages.

Woodbury County currently has one emergency services department in Climbing Hill, with two full-time staff members, and one director, but would like to have four full-time staff members and one part-time.

“We had done a wage analysis and our paramedics were significantly lower than other paramedics, and basically to retain and keep hiring new, we need to make the wage more competitive,” said Radig.

The wage increase will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

The board also voted 4-1 in favor of approving an ordinance for taxing any built property structures that are wind-related. The ordinance relates to the Assessment of Wind Energy Conservation Property and is authorized by Iowa Code 427B.26.

“Those wind structures will have to pay property taxes at a discounted rate. It’s about 30% of what it would normally be. But that’s higher than what the utility replacement tax rate would be,” said Radig.

Radig says the taxes will cover some of the costs they expect in upcoming budget years, including the potential for higher gas prices.

