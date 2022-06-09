Advertisement

The bats were alive tonight across Siouxland as softball and baseball continue in stride

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

Spirit Lake 12 Storm Lake 0 F

Sioux Center 4 Sheldon 2 F

Newell-Fonda 17 Alta-Aurelia 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 2 South O’Brien 1 F

George-Little Rock 0 West Lyon 12 F

Central Lyon 1 Sibley-Ocheyedan 2 F

Shenandoah 4 Denison-Schleswig 6 F

MOC-FV 3 BH/RV 1 F

Hinton 12 HMS 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Trinity Christian 0 F

West Sioux 19 Harris-Lake Park 4 F

BB

Central Lyon 11 Sibley-Ocheyedan 2 F

Estherville LC 10 Western Christian 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 15 Trinity Christian 0 F

MOC-FV 8 BH/RV 1 F

Kingsley-Pierson 18 West Monona 0 F

Unity Christian 10 MMCRU 0 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Police sirens
Single vehicle ATV accident in Plymouth County sends one to hospital
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street

Latest News

Bishop Heelan baseball no-no’s S.C. East, SB-L softball holds on to win over Le Mars
Bishop Heelan baseball no-no’s S.C. East, SB-L softball holds on to win over Le Mars
Kaleb Gengler tosses no-hitter for Heelan
Bishop Heelan baseball no-no’s S.C. East, SB-L softball holds on to win over Le Mars
The bats were alive tonight across Siouxland as softball and baseball continue in stride
The bats were alive tonight across Siouxland as softball and baseball continue in stride
Authorities looking for inmate convicted of robbery