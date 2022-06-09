The bats were alive tonight across Siouxland as softball and baseball continue in stride
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
SB
Spirit Lake 12 Storm Lake 0 F
Sioux Center 4 Sheldon 2 F
Newell-Fonda 17 Alta-Aurelia 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 2 South O’Brien 1 F
George-Little Rock 0 West Lyon 12 F
Central Lyon 1 Sibley-Ocheyedan 2 F
Shenandoah 4 Denison-Schleswig 6 F
MOC-FV 3 BH/RV 1 F
Hinton 12 HMS 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Trinity Christian 0 F
West Sioux 19 Harris-Lake Park 4 F
BB
Central Lyon 11 Sibley-Ocheyedan 2 F
Estherville LC 10 Western Christian 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 15 Trinity Christian 0 F
MOC-FV 8 BH/RV 1 F
Kingsley-Pierson 18 West Monona 0 F
Unity Christian 10 MMCRU 0 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.