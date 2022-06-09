Advertisement

Family, friends release balloons to celebrate missing La Vista boy’s birthday

Family and friends gathered in La Vista to celebrate a somber day, Ryan Larsen’s 13th birthday.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in La Vista to celebrate a somber day, Ryan Larsen’s 13th birthday.

Dozens of colorful balloons were released as the family marked Ryan’s second birthday since he went missing in May 2021 at the age of 11.

Ryan, who has autism, was never seen again after walking out of La Vista West Elementary School on May 17, 2021.

Local and national agencies have been stumped by Ryan’s case and continue to plead with the public for any possible tips or leads as they struggle to gain ground on the case.

Family members say they just want Ryan, wherever he is, to know that he is loved and they’re still hoping for his safe return.

Community members were invited to sign a poster, which will be hung in Ryan’s room.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Police sirens
Single vehicle ATV accident in Plymouth County sends one to hospital
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street

Latest News

Trial begins for man accused of killing 19-month-old child
Sioux City police arrest 18-year-old connected to Gibson Street shooting
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
Business Spotlight: Days Door Company
Business Spotlight: Pride Group