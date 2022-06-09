Advertisement

Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, researchers say

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Do you have a sponge or brush in your kitchen sink?

If you have a sponge, listen up.

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.

Researchers at a Norwegian food research institute say that a “single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on earth,” including salmonella.

This happens because the sponge stays wet and humid, and it collects food residue. This is a great environment for bacteria looking to grow.

It really doesn’t matter how often you clean the sponge or how often, bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.

Because brushes dry out, the bacteria die.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Police sirens
Single vehicle ATV accident in Plymouth County sends one to hospital
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street

Latest News

Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students
National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby