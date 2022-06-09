Advertisement

Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel

The victim says he initially mistook the gator for a dog on a long leash. (WBBH, WITNESS HANDOUT, CNN)
By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WBBH) - Wildlife officials are investigating after a 7-foot alligator bit a chunk out of a man’s leg outside a Florida hotel.

Witnesses say 49-year-old Ray Schott, the live-in maintenance man at Warm Mineral Springs Motel, was smoking in the motel’s courtyard after midnight Tuesday when he thought he saw a dog on a long leash coming out of the bushes near him.

Schott quickly realized it was not a dog but a 7-foot alligator.

“When it’s a dog, it’s not as scary as when you find out it’s a gator,” said a witness named Will.

The witness rushed outside when he heard Schott’s wife screaming for help. Deputies were already at the motel, surrounding the alligator.

“This sergeant, he jumped in the middle of the back of that gator, folded him up and taped him up into a ball,” Will said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the gator bit the man’s right leg, held on and began pulling apart his leg muscles until it ripped a chunk off.

“He was laying there, and I just simply asked if they had a tourniquet on that or anything. And he was in quite a bit of pain,” Will said.

Schott’s wife of 35 years says her husband is grateful to be alive as he recovers in the hospital.

Deputies believe the alligator came from a drain near the motel. A trapper relocated it to a safer area.

Will says he had seen a 12-foot alligator lurking around the property before but not the one involved in the attack.

“I mean, it happens. This is Florida. I mean, you can expect to see a gator, or you’re not having any fun,” he said.

Wildlife experts say serious injuries from alligators are rare.

