‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency surgery. (Source: WGME, Rachel Mullen, CNN)
By Marissa Bodnar
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) - A woman is pleading to get her puppy back after she was forced to surrender him due to a medical bill.

Rachel Mullen said her puppy, Jaxx, needed emergency surgery to save his life, but the bill came to $10,000, an amount that she couldn’t afford.

A couple of weeks before the emergency procedure, Mullen said her 4-month-old German shepherd got curious and ended up with a wooden skewer in his belly.

Mullen said her vet recommended the Maine Veterinary Medical Center, a 24-hour emergency clinic, and Jaxx was admitted.

“The last thing I did was gave him a hug and a kiss and told him to go get better,” she said.

The following day, Mullen said the veterinary clinic informed her that the surgery cost more than $10,000.

According to the clinic’s website, half payment is due upfront, with the rest due upon completion of its services.

“You can’t come up with tens of thousands of dollars unless you have very big pockets in six hours,” Mullen said.

After looking into financing options all day, Mullen said she only qualified for a small fraction of the cost.

“I was given the option to pay or surrender him,” Mullen said.

She said the clinic told her that Jaxx needed urgent surgery, so the workers didn’t give her 30 minutes to come in person. So, she surrendered ownership electronically.

“I signed the paper so they would help him,” Mullen said. “It was still close to $3,000 after that.”

Mullen said she then started a GoFundMe account to get some financial help. With the help of friends, family, and the dog’s breeder, she said they got the money by that evening.

“I called and said, ‘I have the money, and I want to try and get my dog back.’ He’s gone; he’s not here,” Mullen said.

The Maine resident said she currently doesn’t know where Jaxx is or how he’s doing.

“My kids cry and ask about him every day,” Mullen said.

A spokesperson from the clinic’s corporate owner, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, said when a person surrenders a pet, it’s a legally binding contract.

The spokesperson also said the clinic works with shelters and rescues.

Patsy Murphy, with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, calls this case unusual.

Murphy said the nonprofit gets calls from veterinarians in these situations and often has conversations about what the animal needs and the owner’s capacity to care for the pet.

“It’s a frequent conversation because of the financial impact families are experiencing now with the high cost of vet care,” she said.

Murphy said the nonprofit’s priority is to keep pets and owners together, but it was not contacted about this situation.

Meanwhile, Mullen said she isn’t giving up and has filed a police report and is bringing her concerns to the state’s board of veterinary medicine.

Copyright 2022 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

