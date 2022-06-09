Rain into Thursday night before warmer conditions move in for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skies darkened as the day went along and an area of showers made their way into the KTIV viewing area.

We’ll continue to see scattered showers into the night and some thunderstorms will also be possible with the strongest likely occurring in the western parts of Siouxland as lows go into the upper 50s.

While Friday will mostly be a drier day, a mixture of sun and clouds will give us a slight chance of seeing a couple showers try to pop up with highs in the upper 70s with just a light northerly breeze.

Saturday will be a similar kind of situation as Friday with just a small chance of a shower with highs getting warmer in the mid 80s.

We could then see a few thunderstorms become possible Saturday night with a slight chance of a morning shower on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll then be looking at a hot week next week.

