Storms move into Siouxland by Thursday afternoon

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:52 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday morning partly cloudy skies have taken over the KTIV viewing area with temperatures back into the mid 50s and a light and variable breeze to start the day.

Throughout this afternoon expect increasing cloud cover and highs into the mid to upper 70s. By this afternoon rain chances move into the region with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Portions of western Siouxland, mainly northeastern Nebraska, are in a marginal risk of getting severe thunderstorms later today. If a strong thunderstorm develops the primary threats will be strong and gusty winds and small sized hail.

Thundershowers look to follow us into the evening and overnight hours as well. Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s with an eastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

As we look towards our weekend, Friday morning showers will be possible then decreasing cloud cover with a nice warm up as well. Saturday and Sunday both are expected to get into the 80s with a couple rain chances too.

For a complete look at what this weekend will bring us and the latest on the storm chances for Thursday be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

