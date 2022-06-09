Advertisement

US closer to a fourth, ‘more traditional’ COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. is one step closer to a 4th COVID-19 vaccine. (Credit: Novavax, CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
(CNN) - The United States is one step closer to having a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax’s vaccine is protein-based and created in more of a traditional way. It uses technology that differs from the three vaccines already in use in the U.S.

”The more we have the better,” emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Dr. Jeremy Faust said.

Novavax says two doses of its vaccine provides about 90% efficacy in protecting people 18 and over against COVID-19. However, the clinical trials were done before omicron became the dominant variant in the U.S.

The most common adverse reactions included headache, nausea or vomiting, injection site pain and fatigue. There is also some evidence of a rare swelling of the heart that has also been reported at times in people who get one of the other COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine is being made by using small labratory-built pieces of the coronavirus to stimulate immunity.

”I think there are still some holdouts that say, ‘Oh, the platform, the mRNA platform is too new,’ and Novavax is kind of an older technology,” Faust said.

Health officials hope that will make it more appealing to people who have concerns about newer technology.

Right now, about two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated with at least their initial series, but less than one-third have gotten a booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the Food and Drug Administration gives emergency-use authorization, Novavax expects its first shipment to the U.S. to be a few million doses.

Novavax has gotten its COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in people 18 and over in more than 40 other countries. It also has an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization.

