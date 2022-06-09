Advertisement

WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond

A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into an Arlington park pond. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By Renee Beninate
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Cell phone video caught a dramatic rescue in Florida when a group of Jacksonville football players pulled a man to safety after he drove his car into a pond.

Every Saturday, the Jacksonville Flag Football League plays at Blue Cypress Park.

Their game last weekend quickly turned into a rescue mission.

Sean Battles and Zach Thomas were on the field when events unfolded.

“It was about 2 p.m. It was a regular day,” Battles said, describing the scene. “[Thomas] was playing and I was reffing the game, and one of the guys pointed over here saying there was a car in here.”

So the team came together to help.

“We just sprung into action and wanted to get this man to safety,” Thomas said.

The white car with the driver still inside was quickly taking on water in the middle of the pond.

Cell phone video caught the moments when several players jumped in and pushed the car closer to land.

Justin Johnson and Abereon Brown rushed with their teammates and opponents to help the man in the vehicle.

Brown said the only thought going through his head at the time was to “save him.”

The team couldn’t pry the windows or doors open, when a man climbed through an opening in the trunk to help pull the driver out.

“He didn’t wanna come out. He had a hold of that steering wheel, so we were just sitting there fighting,” Johnson said. “I know he didn’t wanna let go, he was telling us to let him go, but we just couldn’t let that happen.”

They eventually pulled the man to safety until first responders arrived.

A family member of the man said he is expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes
Gun-restrictions advocacy group March For Our Lives hosts a rally on the National Mall near the...
RAW: Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Washington
The nation's capital is bracing for a busy weekend -- with a massive celebration and an...
Security around US Capitol increases in preparation for busy weekend