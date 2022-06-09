Advertisement

Wings Air Rescue teaming up with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s to provide better transportation for patients

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For 35 years, Wings One has provided air rescue services to the Siouxland community. With the new partnership that started last week through UnityPoint, Wings One staff plan to provide their expertise to the hospital staff.

“We’re ecstatic about this partnership, I think it’s a great opportunity for us to align with such a great group such as Wings One. And what this will allow us to do is really provide best-practice care and really advance health care here in Siouxland community and our surrounding communities,” said Corey Snider, the COO of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

The program director of Wings One says he hopes the partnership takes health care in Siouxland to the next level.

“We fly with a medical crew of three, we fly with a pilot, we got critical care flight nurse and a critical care flight paramedic, and we fly with one patient. Flying with one patient is a culture that paramedical services adapted two years ago because you want to be able to give one-hundred percent of your attention to that one patient at all times,” said Mickey Sauser

The partnership started last week. The helicopter has the capability of traveling up to 150 miles away, at a speed of 160 miles per hour.

