Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Le Mars, Iowa “Big Brothers Big Sisters” program had its first annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser Thursday night.

Each team consisted of 4 to 5 people and collectively raised about $625.

Some teams raised as much as $800.

More “Bigs” and “Littles” have the opportunity to be paired because of the fundraiser.

“Being a “Big” is not a time-consuming situation and you are helping a young individual by just talking and helping them with school work or whatever the situation may be,” said Kevin Eekhoff, a “Big” for “Big Brothers Big Sisters”. “It’s a great program for not only Le Mars, but also for Sioux City”'

Sioux City’s “Big Brothers Big Sisters” program will have its own Bowl for Kid’s Sake fundraiser this August.

