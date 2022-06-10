Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Le Mars, Iowa “Big Brothers Big Sisters” program had its first annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser Thursday night.

Each team consisted of 4 to 5 people and collectively raised about $625.

Some teams raised as much as $800.

More “Bigs” and “Littles” have the opportunity to be paired because of the fundraiser.

“Being a “Big” is not a time-consuming situation and you are helping a young individual by just talking and helping them with school work or whatever the situation may be,” said Kevin Eekhoff, a “Big” for “Big Brothers Big Sisters”. “It’s a great program for not only Le Mars, but also for Sioux City”'

Sioux City’s “Big Brothers Big Sisters” program will have its own Bowl for Kid’s Sake fundraiser this August.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.