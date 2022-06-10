Bishop Heelan baseball no-no’s S.C. East, SB-L softball holds on to win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan’s Kaleb Gengler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a double-header against Sioux City on Thursday. He ended the game with 15 strikeouts, including fanning nine of the first 10 batters he saw in the game en route to Heelan’s 6-0 win.

The #9-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team looked to remain undefeated in MRAC play as they took on Le Mars. A pair of homeruns for each team opened up scoring in the first inning, but the Warriors bats were just a little hotter as they won in five innings 6-4.

