Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park development update

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Woodbury County Conservation Board today met to discuss final details of a major project in Salix, Iowa.

The new plans for the Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park development include a concession stand that’s being built, as well new road infrastructure.

Camper bays will be larger to accommodate bigger vehicles.

As a result of the larger spaces, there will be fewer camper bays.

But the conservation board believes the quality of the campsites will be improved -- should be open by July 4.

“Mother Nature wasn’t kind to us there for a while, so we weren’t able to get that job done. So right now, we’re going to shoot for the end of the month and for sure by July 4th we’ll be open down here for camping,” said Dan Heissel the Executive Director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board.

Board members don’t anticipate any disruptions and are eager to open the area to the public.

