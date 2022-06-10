Advertisement

‘Do you need help’: Boy’s stepfather found guilty of abuse after waitress notices child’s injuries

Florida officials said a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, guilty...
Florida officials said a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, guilty on all counts in a child abuse case.(Orange County Jail)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Orlando has been found guilty in a child abuse and neglect case after a waitress first notified authorities of a boy who needed help.

On Monday, Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique H. Worrell announced a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson guilty.

The 36-year-old was charged with two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect.

Officials said the investigation started on New Year’s Day 2021 when an Orlando waitress, Flaviane Carvalho, at the Mrs. Potato restaurant, called the Orlando Police Department about an 11-year-old boy who appeared to be injured.

Authorities said Carvalho noticed a family of four at the restaurant that day had a child separate from them. He was also being deprived of food and beverages.

Additionally, Carvalho told authorities that when she noticed injuries on him, she signaled to identify whether he needed help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Wilson, and the boy acknowledged that he did.

Police in Orlando said a woman helped to notify them about a boy who was being abused and...
Police in Orlando said a woman helped to notify them about a boy who was being abused and needed help.(orlando police department)

The state attorney’s office reports investigations revealed the boy was Wilson’s stepson. The 11-year-old had been tortured, maliciously punished and deprived of food and water for several days.

A search warrant showed that the boy was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from the rest of the family, with duct tape covering the peephole of his room.

Officials said the child was routinely deprived of food and water, made to do military-style exercises, hung upside down from a door by his neck and feet and handcuffed to a cart on Christmas Day.

Officers reported they recovered multiple items used as weapons that included a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, handcuffs and ratchet straps used to tie the boy up.

Wilson was found guilty on all counts in the case and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled it after...
High heat cuts university's commencment short
Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes
Gun-restrictions advocacy group March For Our Lives hosts a rally on the National Mall near the...
RAW: Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Washington