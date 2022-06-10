Doctor testifies fatal injuries to toddler were likely caused by trauma

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Omaha doctor testified in Sioux City Friday that injuries to 19-month-old Maelynn Myers were likely caused by trauma and not an illness or other natural cause.

Myers died from her injuries in 2018. The suspect, Tayvon Davis, has since been charged with first-degree murder alongside other child abuse allegations.

The prosecution spent most of the day laying out in detail all of the injuries Myers suffered during her life. In one scan, Dr. Suzanne Haney testified the scan was normal and showed proper healing from prior surgery. Haney treated Myers after she was transferred to an Omaha area hospital.

Then, on the next slide, Haney says bleeding can be seen around the brain after Myers was transported to an Omaha area hospital when she became unresponsive after spending time with the defendant.

Prosecutors then moved on to a scan of Myers’ abdomen, which Dr. Haney says shows a non-functioning kidney. The scan was also taken in Omaha after Myers became unresponsive and was transferred from Sioux City.

Haney testified an oval shape on the left, a kidney, is functioning because contrast was being processed through it. But Haney says the kidney on the right is not functioning because no contrast can be seen. Haney testified that injury was more likely to be caused by trauma than an illness.

Haney left the witness box to show the jury a fracture she says occurred within about one week of the time Myers died. She testified the bone was not yet healing, and so, the injury was fresh from just before Myers died.

“Based on the number of injuries she had that this was a severe trauma this was not a medical condition this was not from falling out of a bed or you know falling off a changing table or something more minor,” said Dr. Haney.

The defense spent some of their time questioning Haney about the risk factors for child abuse. Haney acknowledged Myers did not fit some of the criteria. And it’s important to keep in mind the defense will have its own time during the trial to present evidence rebutting the prosecution’s case.

