Advertisement

First murder this year in Sioux City

Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is dead after being shot last night in what police say is the city’s first murder of the year.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend is behind bars accused of a fatal shooting.

Thursday night, shortly after 9 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a shooting at a home in the 500 block of 9th Street. When police arrived they found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound.

That victim later died of his injuries at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Allegedly the victim was banging on the door causing the woman inside-- Katrina Barnes-- to panic.

Police say Barnes fired a shot through the front door of the house.

More evidence that was collected shows there was a delay in the phone call to 9-1-1.

“Detectives were able to determine that the two females inside the residence Ms. Barnes and another female by the name of Jordan Easton had waited 12 minutes to call law enforcement and also made efforts to conceal evidence from law enforcement.”

Barnes was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
Kangaroos in Iowa?
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
The members of Loose Change pose with their trophies and check
LOOSE CHANGE
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students