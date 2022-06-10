First murder this year in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is dead after being shot last night in what police say is the city’s first murder of the year.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend is behind bars accused of a fatal shooting.

Thursday night, shortly after 9 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a shooting at a home in the 500 block of 9th Street. When police arrived they found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound.

That victim later died of his injuries at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Allegedly the victim was banging on the door causing the woman inside-- Katrina Barnes-- to panic.

Police say Barnes fired a shot through the front door of the house.

More evidence that was collected shows there was a delay in the phone call to 9-1-1.

“Detectives were able to determine that the two females inside the residence Ms. Barnes and another female by the name of Jordan Easton had waited 12 minutes to call law enforcement and also made efforts to conceal evidence from law enforcement.”

Barnes was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

