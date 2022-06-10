Advertisement

Gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

A Phoenix gas station owner says it's worth it to offer gas cheaper than he's buying it for even though he's losing hundreds of dollars every day.
By Michael Raimondi and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A gas station owner in Phoenix is losing money at his pumps in an effort to help his customers.

According to AZ Family, Jaswiendre Singh is selling gas for $5.19 a gallon – 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price.

With customers buying an average of around 1,000 gallons per day, Singh is losing out on around $500 a day but says it’s worth it.

“People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said. “My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something.”

Singh gives praise to God for his ability to help others. He and his wife are working more to offset the losses they are feeling at the pump. They make their money inside the store.

In March, Singh was selling his gas for 10 cents less than he bought it for per gallon.

With prices going up around a dollar more a gallon since then, he wanted to try and help as much as he could and lowered the price even more.

“God gave me help. It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people,” Singh said.

