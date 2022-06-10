Advertisement

‘Grocery Grab’ takes place in Onawa, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Grocery carts were running down the aisles at Onawa Fiesta Foods, during the Monona County Farm Bureau’s “Grocery Grab.”

Six teams took part on Wednesday, and several donations - totaling nearly $3,000 - were made for the event.

The teams from local agri-businesses filled their carts, with a goal of coming as close to $250 as possible, at checkout.

All of the groceries bought during the Grocery Grab were donated to food pantries in the county.

Food and meat gift cards were delivered to West Central Community Action in Onawa, and The Open Cupboard in Mapleton.

Next March, the event will be held at Fiesta Foods in Mapleton, Iowa, during Ag Week.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
Kangaroos in Iowa?
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
The members of Loose Change pose with their trophies and check
LOOSE CHANGE
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students