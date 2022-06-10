‘Grocery Grab’ takes place in Onawa, IA

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Grocery carts were running down the aisles at Onawa Fiesta Foods, during the Monona County Farm Bureau’s “Grocery Grab.”

Six teams took part on Wednesday, and several donations - totaling nearly $3,000 - were made for the event.

The teams from local agri-businesses filled their carts, with a goal of coming as close to $250 as possible, at checkout.

All of the groceries bought during the Grocery Grab were donated to food pantries in the county.

Food and meat gift cards were delivered to West Central Community Action in Onawa, and The Open Cupboard in Mapleton.

Next March, the event will be held at Fiesta Foods in Mapleton, Iowa, during Ag Week.

