Advertisement

Kangaroos in Iowa?

By Morgan Jones and Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wildlife Encounters made a trip to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center with a variety of wild animals.

There was a 24-year-old alligator with only three legs! As well as a honey bear, armadillo, owl, and a kangaroo. People had the opportunity to learn interesting facts about each animal, and some had the chance to pet them.

With the inspiration of Wild Kingdom, Steve Erwin, and Jim Fowler, Wildlife Encounters wants to educate people all across the Midwest.

“Trying to kind of engage the public into our natural world, and caring about our natural world, because we live here so we really need to protect that and kind of know what is out there, what is able to kind of survive and what we can get a chance to see if we leave the mid west,” said Jullian Lenz, a wildlife educator with Wildlife Encounters.

Wildlife Encounters is a non-profit organization. For over 30 years they have been dedicated to educating the public about our natural world while offering a home for animals.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
Kangaroos in Iowa?
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
The members of Loose Change pose with their trophies and check
LOOSE CHANGE
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students