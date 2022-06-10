Kangaroos in Iowa?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wildlife Encounters made a trip to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center with a variety of wild animals.

There was a 24-year-old alligator with only three legs! As well as a honey bear, armadillo, owl, and a kangaroo. People had the opportunity to learn interesting facts about each animal, and some had the chance to pet them.

With the inspiration of Wild Kingdom, Steve Erwin, and Jim Fowler, Wildlife Encounters wants to educate people all across the Midwest.

“Trying to kind of engage the public into our natural world, and caring about our natural world, because we live here so we really need to protect that and kind of know what is out there, what is able to kind of survive and what we can get a chance to see if we leave the mid west,” said Jullian Lenz, a wildlife educator with Wildlife Encounters.

Wildlife Encounters is a non-profit organization. For over 30 years they have been dedicated to educating the public about our natural world while offering a home for animals.

