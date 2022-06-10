Advertisement

Lakes Area News: Proposed Milford project resurrecting countywide airport discussions

By Steve Schwaller
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
MILFORD, Iowa (KUOO) - Proposed plans by the Spirit of Okoboji group for a residential, athletic and family entertainment complex on the northwest side of Milford have revived talks over a countywide airport in Dickinson county.

The Milford airport lies right in the middle of the proposed site, and the project hinges on the airport being sold to the group. It was revealed at an informational meeting Wednesday evening that an organization has been formed to look into possible options.

”We’ve had talks with airport users in the community, pilots, people that fly up here for the weekend; people that have planes here and house them here; with the Milford Airport Board; the Spirit Lake Airport Board, I don’t think that’s quite the right title for them, which I apologize, and really looking for other community members that are interested in what happens for air travel in Dickinson county. Not only in Milford but for the Spirit Lake Airport which is located in Okoboji,” said Barry Sackett, Chairman of the Okoboji Airport Foundation.

Sackett says the discussions so far have been pretty informal, but he says they have been in contact with a consultant regarding possible location options and alternatives.

The Milford City Council agenda shows they will be discussing the airport on their June 13th meeting.

