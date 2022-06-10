Advertisement

Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night

A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A large police presence was seen in the area of 12th and Floyd Streets Thursday night.

The Sioux City Police Department says officers were serving a search warrant at a residence. Police say because the warrant involved a firearm investigation, a “tactical team” was deployed to the area.

Police say the occupant of the residence came out peacefully and detectives were able to search the residence.

No other information is available at this time.

