Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A large police presence was seen in the area of 12th and Floyd Streets Thursday night.

The Sioux City Police Department says officers were serving a search warrant at a residence. Police say because the warrant involved a firearm investigation, a “tactical team” was deployed to the area.

Police say the occupant of the residence came out peacefully and detectives were able to search the residence.

No other information is available at this time.

