Advertisement

Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a woman found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - The suspect in the killings of a police officer and a woman in Mississippi has been taken into custody Friday, officials said.

Officials said Meridian Officer Kennis Croom was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday. Officials identified the slain woman as Brittany Jones, who was engaged to the suspect, Dante Marquez Bender.

The killings set off a multi-agency manhunt for Bender, 31, who law enforcement considered to be armed and dangerous.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young expressed her sadness over the “tragic and senseless” loss of life while speaking at a news conference Friday. She said Croom, working on his scheduled day off, was first on the scene to respond to the call, and a second officer who responded found Croom down.

“To his family, we are praying for you,” Young said. “I know there are no words to ease your pain.”

She called Croom the definition of a true hero and said his legacy will live on.

Bender was taken into custody in the town of Ackerman, located about 80 miles north of Meridian, officials said.

Authorities say Bender previously worked as a police officer in Newton, Mississippi, Associated Press reported.

Croom had been with the department since October, previously worked with the Jackson Police Department and was originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. WBRC reported Croom’s family was well known in his hometown community, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department expressed its condolences on the loss.

Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Sebo Sanders said Croom interned with the local department while he was in college.

“It’s sad, I’m very sad. And its heartbreaking when you got a young man who all his life he wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the...
Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled it after...
High heat cuts university's commencement short
Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes