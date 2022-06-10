Advertisement

Ohio man arrested after eluding police, crashing into vehicle carrying 6-year-old

Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
Fleeing driver crashes into vehicle carrying 6-year-old on Mitchell Avenue; Suspect in custody
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Jared Goffinet and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after crashing his vehicle into a car carrying a 6-year-old and her father earlier Thursday on West Mitchell Avenue.

A few moments before 10 a.m., a deputy allegedly saw 19-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. “make an evasive maneuver” on I-75 as he crossed three lanes of traffic without using a turn signal, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy pulled up behind Thompson’s white 2011 Chevy Cruze as he exited at Mitchell Avenue, the sheriff’s office says. Riding in the car with Thompson was Melaha Flagg, 20, according to authorities.

The deputy, still behind Thompson, turned on his lights and sirens.

Thompson continued down the exit ramp, ran a red light, and crossed through the intersection to try and get back on I-75.

As the Chevy Cruze went through the intersection, it collided with a 2001 Honda Accord.

Inside the Honda was Charles Anderkin, 42, and his 6-year-old daughter. They were both treated at the scene and are expected to be OK.

The crash impact caused Thompson’s car to flip onto its top, thus making the vehicle undrivable.

Thompson managed to crawl away from the vehicle and run away from the scene, sheriffs say.

The Hamilton County deputy chased Thompson down and placed him in custody.

Thompson and Flagg were taken to the UC Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said both Thompson and Flagg had warrants for their arrest.

Thompson is now charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the...
Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled it after...
High heat cuts university's commencement short
Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes