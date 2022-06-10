Advertisement

Sioux City police arrest 18-year-old connected to Gibson Street shooting

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have arrested a teenager they believe to be connected to a Sioux City shooting back in April.

Sioux City police have charged 18-year-old Jalond Hills of Sioux City with discharging a firearm in city limits, prohibited transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Police say these charges stem from a shooting on April 15 in an apartment on Gibson Street. On that date, officers were sent to the apartment and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives allege Hills was in a bedroom of the apartment with the victim drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. Police report another man was inside the bedroom sleeping.

The victim allegedly removed a handgun from the sleeping man and Hills attempted to take the gun from her. The two reportedly struggled over the firearm and it discharged, striking the woman in the leg.

After the shot was fired, Hills gave the gun to a third man who had been in the apartment, and all three men fled the apartment. Police determined the man Hills gave the gun to is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Hills was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on June 9. Police say the woman’s gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

