Sioux City Symphony to perform Harry Potter live

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the very first time the Sioux City Symphony is going to perform at the Tyson Events Center.

The symphony, and a chorus of 30 singers, will perform “Harry Potter Live”, Saturday night, at 7:30 p.m.

The live performance will be a rendition of the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 20 years after its original release. The musicians will perform every note of composer John Williams’ movie score.

Dr. Richard Steinbach, the executive director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, talked about the size and scope of the concert.

“The Sioux City Symphony has an ongoing film series, so we’ve done many many of the classic films live in concert, this is another installment this is the biggest production we’ve ever done,” said Steinbach.

Steinbach said it’s a “once in a lifetime” experience and they are thrilled to offer this to the community.

