Vermillion teen travels to compete in national scholarship competition

Mackenzie Brady
Mackenzie Brady
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A teen from Vermillion will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Mackenzie Brady will go to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 13, for the competition at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Brady is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

According to a press release from the competition, following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of South Dakota, Brady began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Brady will participate in team-building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events, and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are leaders in their schools and communities,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Brady will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Brady is a 2022 graduate of Vermillion High School and the daughter of Crystal and William Brady.

