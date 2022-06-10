Advertisement

Warm up on the way for the weekend

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To end the work week in Siouxland light rain showers continue to move through eastern Siouxland, on the back end of the rain there are some areas of patchy fog across the region to start our Friday as well. It has been a mild start to the day with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light eastern breeze.

As we make our way throughout the day today mostly cloudy skies remain overhead with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s for many Siouxlanders. Winds will stay minimal today as well from the east southeast then shifting to a westerly wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see the skies clear up some with overnight lows near 60 degrees with a westerly wind following us into the weekend between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will be a much warmer day. Temperatures are supposed to get into the upper 80s across the KTIV viewing area with a few isolated thundershowers possible late in the afternoon and overnight Saturday.

The warming trend looks to follow us into next week as well.

To get a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.

