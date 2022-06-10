Advertisement

Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have charged a woman with murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend Thursday night in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 9 p.m. they got reports of a shooting at a 9th Street residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died a short time later.

The girlfriend of the victim, 32-year-old Katrina Barnes, reportedly told police she and the victim had been arguing during the day and he had left before the shooting. When the victim returned and started pounding on the front door, Barnes allegedly fired a shot through the door, striking the victim. Police allege Barnes and another woman inside the residence waited 12 minutes to call 911.

Katrina Barnes
Katrina Barnes(Sioux City Police Department)

Barnes has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police have also charged 25-year-old Jordyn Easton, with accessory after the fact for failing to call 911 and concealing evidence related to the crime. She was allegedly the other woman inside the house when the gun was fired.

Jordyn Easton
Jordyn Easton(Sioux City Police Department)

The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
Kangaroos in Iowa?
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
"You've Been Ticketed" Campaign Hands Out Ice Cream Tickets To Children Who Wear Bike Helmets
The members of Loose Change pose with their trophies and check
LOOSE CHANGE
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students