Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have charged a woman with murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend Thursday night in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 9 p.m. they got reports of a shooting at a 9th Street residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died a short time later.

The girlfriend of the victim, 32-year-old Katrina Barnes, reportedly told police she and the victim had been arguing during the day and he had left before the shooting. When the victim returned and started pounding on the front door, Barnes allegedly fired a shot through the door, striking the victim. Police allege Barnes and another woman inside the residence waited 12 minutes to call 911.

Katrina Barnes (Sioux City Police Department)

Barnes has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police have also charged 25-year-old Jordyn Easton, with accessory after the fact for failing to call 911 and concealing evidence related to the crime. She was allegedly the other woman inside the house when the gun was fired.

Jordyn Easton (Sioux City Police Department)

The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

